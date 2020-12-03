Outbreak of pet virus puts your pet at risk

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 1 day ago

The adoption process is closer to being reopened as fury friends at the Tupelo Lee Humane Society near the end of their quarantine.

Today who told me distemper is preventable, but if detected in your community which it has been here in lee county your pet could be at risk.

"we took in a couple weeks ago a litter of puppies and a few adult dogs that presented with some very odd cases of gi issues and some upper respiratory issues.

Director of operations of the tupelo lee humane society rachel allred explained after testing..

These puppies looking for a forever home tested positive for distemper putting all other fury residents except cats at risk of death according to verteranarian kimberley kelly "distemper is a very highly contagious infection."

She added the infection an attack all or you pets vital organs.

The outbreak halted adoption for two weeks and forced all dogs into quarantine.

But your pet at home could still be at risk "distemper is more of a community concern."

Both allred and kelly urging the community to make sure your pets are vaccinated now "holiday season's coming up, i know a lot of people are going to get new puppies and if they have other pets at home they definitely want these new puppies to be quarantined from other pets in the household.

"ferrets can get it, dogs can get it, and small vermin in the community can actually carry it."

According to allred cats can catch distemper however it is species specific meaning the strain detected in the community right now can only affect dogs.

In tupelo, erin wilson, wtva 9 news one north mississippi native will soon head south to be the one north mississippi native