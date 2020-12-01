Salvation Army attempts to save Christmas

Video Credit: KQTV - Published 6 minutes ago

C1 we all know christmas this year needs rescuing.

Joining us is major ronald key to talk about how the salvation army is welcome.

Thank you.

I'm happy to share with you all this year.

Christmas does look different.

Other than we do have toys at wal-mart, sam's club and east hills mall.

That would be a way to pick up a tag if you want to adopt a child and drop those off by the tree where they picked up the angel.

We go around at least every other day to pick those toys up and bring them back.

This year we will be sorting them.

In the past we had to do a little different.

This year we will be prebagging them for when they come in jodie, family of whatever.

They tell them to be as specific as they can for the the gifts they want to try to fill the need.

We are taking applications up until the 11th of this month.

That will be our last day and given out on the 17th and 18th.

So if anybody wants to apply, this is the last day.

We're doing it contactless.

They will have to fill the paperwork up with the information we need and return to us.

And call them, give them an appointment.

We're trying to make it as easy and safe as we can.

We have all seen the bell ringers out.

They are out there with the bells.

A lot of them are masked up.

They have their masks on.

How has covid changed everything for you this year?

We're seeing a big difference as far as volunteers.

We have less volunteers or groups let's say.

Some of them instead of doing a six hour shift, they are doing a four hour shift.

Our stores stay empty for hours because there's no one there to ring.

And we're also seeing less foot traffic.

So our donations are down but we have started a couple new things the way people can donate.

On the kettles you can apple pay or google pay which is a safeway and do it online at register to ring.

There's a way to do that also where you can donate.

So we're trying to make it easy to donate or mail to us or deliver to the office.

Whatever is safe for them.

We're trying to give many ways to donate this year.

Major ronald keys from the salvation