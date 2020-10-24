NASA: Mystery Object Is 54-Year-Old Rocket, Not An Asteroid
It turns a mysterious object temporarily orbiting the Earth is not an asteroid after all.
Katie Johnston reports.
Mystery space object flying near Earth discovered to be a 1960's NASA rocket boosterEarth captured the old rocket booster in its orbit around the sun and will keep it as a temporary satellite until March 2021.
Asteroid samples escaping from jammed NASA spacecraftScientists announced the news three days after the spacecraft named Osiris-Rex briefly touched asteroid Bennu, NASA's first attempt at such a mission.
NASA footage shows spacecraft's incredible tough-and-go on asteroidNASA's Osiris-Rex spacecraft sent rubble flying as it briefly touched an asteroid Bennu in an attempt to capture rock samples. Check out the incredible footage! Credit to "NASA".