NASA: Mystery Object Is 54-Year-Old Rocket, Not An Asteroid

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:42s - Published
NASA: Mystery Object Is 54-Year-Old Rocket, Not An Asteroid

NASA: Mystery Object Is 54-Year-Old Rocket, Not An Asteroid

It turns a mysterious object temporarily orbiting the Earth is not an asteroid after all.

Katie Johnston reports.


