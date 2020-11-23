S.E.C. Blood Drive: Challenge runs until Dec 19

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 4 minutes ago

Of donated more than 3 million items of ppe across the state.

Also happening.

The 20/20 scc blood drive challenge for blood has increased during the pandemic and continues to grow as we hea into the holidays, but you can help kentucky fans are encouraged to as one appointment with the kentucky blood center and a challenge against several others out eastern conference school at challenge runs now through december 19.

The school with the most alumni and fans to donate blood trophy and also bragging rights for the year.

Orser also helping save lives.

They