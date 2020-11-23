Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

S.E.C. Blood Drive: Challenge runs until Dec 19

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
S.E.C. Blood Drive: Challenge runs until Dec 19
1232020_9 am

Of donated more than 3 million items of ppe across the state.

Also happening.

The 20/20 scc blood drive challenge for blood has increased during the pandemic and continues to grow as we hea into the holidays, but you can help kentucky fans are encouraged to as one appointment with the kentucky blood center and a challenge against several others out eastern conference school at challenge runs now through december 19.

The school with the most alumni and fans to donate blood trophy and also bragging rights for the year.

Orser also helping save lives.

They




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pandemic makes it difficult for blood drives in the valley [Video]

Pandemic makes it difficult for blood drives in the valley

The pandemic shutdowns and closures is making it difficult to hold blood drives in our valley, and the demand for blood donations is up 25%. That's according to organizers of a blood drive Sunday.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:39Published
American Red Cross and 44News Hosts Give Thanks, Give Life Blood Drive [Video]

American Red Cross and 44News Hosts Give Thanks, Give Life Blood Drive

American Red Cross and 44News Hosts Give Thanks, Give Life Blood Drive

Credit: WEVVPublished
Red Cross in Dire Need of Blood Drive Locations [Video]

Red Cross in Dire Need of Blood Drive Locations

Red Cross in Dire Need of Blood Drive Locations

Credit: WEVVPublished