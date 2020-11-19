'Announcement regarding chief guest for R-Day celebration will be made closer to event': MEA

Addressing a press conference in the national capital on December 03, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava spoke on whether the invitation has been sent to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson for R-Day celebration or not.

Anurag said, "The announcement regarding the chief guest for our Republic Day celebration will be made closer to the event.

So as and when there is something to share, we will be happy to do so."