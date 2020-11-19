'Announcement regarding chief guest for R-Day celebration will be made closer to event': MEA
'Announcement regarding chief guest for R-Day celebration will be made closer to event': MEA
Addressing a press conference in the national capital on December 03, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava spoke on whether the invitation has been sent to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson for R-Day celebration or not.
Anurag said, "The announcement regarding the chief guest for our Republic Day celebration will be made closer to the event.
So as and when there is something to share, we will be happy to do so."
Addressing a press conference in the national capital on December 03, Spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Anurag Srivastava spoke on Chinese media reports that China plans to build mega hydropower project on Brahmaputra river. Srivastava said, "Government has been carefully monitoring all the developments in Brahmaputra river. As a lower Riparian state with considerable established user rights to water of the trans-border rivers, we consistently conveyed concerns to China." "We have urged them to ensure that interest of downstream states isn't harmed by activities in upstream areas. The Chinese side has conveyed to us on several occasions that they are only undertaking run of river hydropower projects which don't involve diversion of waters of Brahmaputra," he added. "Various issues relating to transborder rivers discussed with China under ambit of institutionalised expert-level mechanism established in 2006 and as well via diplomatic channels. We intend to remain engaged with China on issue of transborder rivers to safeguard our interests," MEA spokesperson further stated.
Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi and PM of Bhutan, Lotay Tshering will virtually launch RuPay Card phase-2 in the neighbouring country on November 20, said Anurag Srivastava, Spokesperson, MEA on Nov 19. He said, "Prime Ministers of India and Bhutan will virtually launch RuPay Card phase-2 in Bhutan on November 20. The two PMs had launched phase-1 of the project during PM Modi's visit to Bhutan in August 2019." "The implementation of phase-1 of RuPay card enables Indian visitors in Bhutan to access ATMs and point of sale terminals in Bhutan. The phase-2 will allow Bhutanese cardholders to access RuPay network in India," he added.
"We believed that the judgment on Kulbhushan Jadhav by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) should be implemented in good spirit," said MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava, Spokesperson, MEA on November 19 while addressing press conference. He said, "The International Court of Justice's 2019 judgment on Kulbhushan Jadhav has not been acted upon by Pakistan till now. We believe that the judgment of the ICJ should be implemented in good spirit."
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday it would be some months before all the most vulnerable people received COVID-19 vaccines, with England's health service boss saying the bulk would be given between January and April.
Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West) Vikas Swarup said that India considers SCO as an important regional organization to promote cooperation in the areas of peace, security, trade, economy and culture. "We're committed to deepening our cooperation with SCO by playing proactive, positive and constructive role," he said.
The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday said it is entirely upon Pakistan to join India's initiatives at SCO meeting. MEA Secretary (West) Vikas Swarup spoke on India's initiatives. Earlier Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu took a veiled jibe at Pakistan. Asserting that terrorism is the biggest challenge the region is facing, India on Monday criticised Pakistan for using it as an "instrument of state policy", and called upon the SCO to combat the menace collectively and enforce internationally recognised legal statutes to comprehensively eradicate safe havens, infrastructure and financial networks supporting terrorism. "Terrorism is truly the enemy of humanity. It is a scourge we need to collectively combat. We remain concerned about threats emerging from ungoverned spaces and are particularly concerned about states that leverage terrorism as an instrument of state policy. Such an approach is entirely against the spirit and ideals and the charter of the SCO," he said at the virtual meet hosted by India. Naidu did not name Pakistan directly during his address.
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar hoped that the crucial meeting with the farm leaders on December 03 will lead to "positive outcome". Tomar left from his residence to meet the farmer leaders. Meanwhile, 40 farmer leaders arrived at Vigyan Bhawan. "We are hopeful that the talks will be productive. If our demands are not met then the farmers will take part in the Republic Day parade held in Delhi," said farmer leader Rakesh Tikait. Modi-led government believes that the farm laws are in the interest of farmers. However, the farmer unions had rejected the government's new reforms, as they fear that the new reforms will leave them at the mercy of big corporates.
Border Security Force (BSF) celebrated its 56th Raising Day on December 01. The chief guest of the event, MoS (Home Affairs) Nityanand Rai felicitated the BSF personnel. DG of BSF, Rakesh Asthana said,..
Border Security Force (BSF) celebrated its 56th Raising Day on December 01. The chief guest of the event was MoS (Home Affairs), Nityanand Rai. Addressing the gathering, Rai said, "We also commend the..