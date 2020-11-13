Grant Shapps outlines Christmas travel measures

Estonia and Latvia have been removed from the Government’s list of travelcorridors, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced. People arriving inthe UK from 4am on Saturday will need to self-isolate for 14 days.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says the Government will set out Covid tierareas across England on Thursday, and discusses changes to quarantine rulesfor those travelling to the UK. People will be able to end their quarantineperiod with a negative coronavirus test after five days from December 15.
Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps has announced a new £175 million walking and cycling scheme. He says he hopes people will continue using their bikes after the Coronavirus pandemic.
The Leader of the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg, promised MPs FatherChristmas will be given a travel corridor so he can deliver gifts to familiesthis Christmas. Responding to a question from the shadow leader of the House,Valerie Vaz, Mr Rees-Mogg said Father Christmas would be not need to bevaccinated to enter the UK, noting his own children were waiting "with batedbreath" for Christmas Day. Mr Rees-Mogg later confirmed Father Christmas'selves would qualify as key workers.
Thousands of football fans have returned to stadiums for the first time since March across England. Clubs in Tier 2 areas of the country welcomed back up to 2,000 fans, whilst the few clubs in Tier 1 can host up to 4,000

There have been "multiple casualties" after a large explosion in a warehouse in Avonmouth, Avon Fire and Rescue Service have said. Emergency services were called to reports of the blast near Bristol and have been joined at the scene by Avon and Somerset Police officers and South West Ambulance Service medics.
Sir Keir Starmer says the Labour Party has presented "a strong united front" over the last few months despite "different opinions" on a Brexit deal. Negotiations between the European Union and the United Kingdom on a post-Brexit trade agreement are currently taking place in Westminster. The Labour leader's comments come amid reports of a shadow cabinet split on support for the deal.