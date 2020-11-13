Grant Shapps outlines Christmas travel measures

The Department for Transport has unveiled a plan to minimise disruption between 23 and 27 December in order for people to travel safely at Christmas.

Measures include lifting 778 miles of roadworks and altering rail upgrades to allow extra services.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “We do want people to know it will be busy and, please, plan your journey very carefully”.

Report by Jonesia.

