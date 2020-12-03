Pregnant Princess Eugenie sends Christmas message from her collective

Global  
 

Princess Eugenie, 30, who is expecting her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank, shared a message via the Anti-Slavery Collective ahead of Christmas.

The royal, who is going to move into Prince Harry's Windsor home before having her child, praised the work of charities who supported the vulnerable during the lockdowns in the UK.

She also passed on her best wishes for Christmas.


