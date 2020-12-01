Global  
 

Monolith spotted in California after sportsmen say they dismantled Utah one

Video Credit: USA Today Travel (International) - Duration: 00:44s
Monolith spotted in California after sportsmen say they dismantled Utah one
At least three monoliths have been spotted in recent weeks.

Monolith discovered in California, similar to metal structure found in Utah

Another monolith has been spotted – this time in Southern California, and it appears similar to...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Upworthy•Newsday



A third monolith discovered in California [Video]

A third monolith discovered in California

First it was Utah, then Romania, now there is a third monolith in California! It's similar to other ones spotted around the world recently.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:30
Mystery Monolith Reappears Next to Prehistoric Fortress in Romania (RealPress) [Video]

Mystery Monolith Reappears Next to Prehistoric Fortress in Romania (RealPress)

PIATRA NEAMT, Romania — A metal monolith identical to one found and then disappeared in the Utah desert has resurfaced, this time on a Romanian hillside.Helicopter pilot Bret Hutchings first spotted..

Credit: Zenger News     Duration: 01:09
Mysterious Monolith appears in Romania, after appearance and disappearance in Utah|Oneindia News [Video]

Mysterious Monolith appears in Romania, after appearance and disappearance in Utah|Oneindia News

: As the world is yet to solve the mystery of a shiny monolith in a desert in Utah, another one has appeared in Romania. The one in Utah had disappeared days after without any clue on how it happened,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:01