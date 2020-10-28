‘Multiple casualties’ after waste water works explosion

There have been "multiple casualties" after a large explosion in a warehouse in Avonmouth, Avon Fire and Rescue Service have said. Emergency services were called to reports of the blast near Bristol and have been joined at the scene by Avon and Somerset Police officers and South West Ambulance Service medics. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Dave Prowse, the Bristol actor who played Darth Vader in the original StarWars trilogy, has died aged 85. The weightlifter-turned-actor, who also earnedan MBE for playing the Green Cross Code Man to promote road safety, died aftera short illness, his agent Thomas Bowington said in a Facebook post.
Mayors responsible for two of England's biggest cities respond to news thattheir areas will be under Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions from December 2.Marvin Rees is the mayor of Bristol, while Andy Street is West Midlands mayor.
