‘Multiple casualties’ after waste water works explosion

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:49s - Published
There have been “multiple casualties” after an explosion at a waste watertreatment works near Bristol.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service said they werecalled to reports of a “large explosion” on Kings Weston Lane, Avonmouth, at11.22am.


Multiple casualties after large explosion in Avonmouth [Video]

Multiple casualties after large explosion in Avonmouth

There have been "multiple casualties" after a large explosion in a warehouse in Avonmouth, Avon Fire and Rescue Service have said. Emergency services were called to reports of the blast near Bristol and have been joined at the scene by Avon and Somerset Police officers and South West Ambulance Service medics. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Reggae singing Bristol bus driver a hit with passengers

 Roger Brady has been at the wheel for a decade but is now picking up the microphone.
Darth Vader actor Dave Prowse dies [Video]

Darth Vader actor Dave Prowse dies

Dave Prowse, the Bristol actor who played Darth Vader in the original StarWars trilogy, has died aged 85. The weightlifter-turned-actor, who also earnedan MBE for playing the Green Cross Code Man to promote road safety, died aftera short illness, his agent Thomas Bowington said in a Facebook post.

Mayors react to Tier 3 rules in Bristol and Birmingham [Video]

Mayors react to Tier 3 rules in Bristol and Birmingham

Mayors responsible for two of England's biggest cities respond to news thattheir areas will be under Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions from December 2.Marvin Rees is the mayor of Bristol, while Andy Street is West Midlands mayor.

Avonmouth warehouse explosion: Emergency services at scene

 A witness reported hearing a "very loud explosion" at warehouse in an industrial area near Bristol.
Explosion linked to chemical plant at waste water works

An explosion at a waste water treatment works near Bristol that has caused multiple casualties is...
'Multiple casualties' after Avonmouth explosion

A large explosion has taken place at a waste treatment works in Avonmouth, Bristol.
Fears over plans to release Fukushima nuclear plant waste [Video]

Fears over plans to release Fukushima nuclear plant waste

Al Jazeera visited a fish farm on Geoje Island in South Korea, where a community is worried about the possible release of radioactive water into the ocean by Japan.

