Few months of 2021 best time to buy housing

If you're looking to buy experts say the first few months of 2021 are the time to do it.

THE HOUSING FORECAST FROMREALTOR-DOT-COM PREDICTSMORTGAGE RATES WILL STAY LOWBUT ONLY FOR THE FIRST HALF OFTHE YEAR."WE EXPECT MORTGAGE RATESINCREASE TO NEAR 3.4% BY THEEND OF THE YEAR WHICH WOULD INANY OTHER YEAR BE RECORD LOWSBUT FOLLOWING ON THE HEALS OF2020 3.4 PERCENT IS UP A BITBUT STILL HISTORICALLY LOWBROADLY SPEAKING."REALTOR-DOT-COM IS FORECASTINGJUST BELOW A 6% INCREASE INHOME PRICES FOR ALL OF 20-21.ANOTHER TREND THAT'S EXPECTEDTOCONTINUE IN 20-21 IS INTERESTIN THE SUBURBS.PEOPLE HAVE BEEN MOVING OUT OFCITIES AS THEY'RE WORKINGREMOTELY.