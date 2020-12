Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:13s - Published 3 weeks ago

Americans Are Working From Some Unlikely Places in Their Homes and It's Hurting Their Backsides

A study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Preparation H found that people are sitting in places they probably shouldn’t while working from home and this may be hurting their backsides.

Buz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.