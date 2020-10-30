Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Top pet names for 2020

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:17s - Published
Top pet names for 2020

Top pet names for 2020

Rover.com released it's top pet names of 2020.

A few names on the rise tying to the pandemic including, Covi, Rona, Corona, and even Fauci.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Top Names for Dogs and Cats for 2020 Have Been Revealed [Video]

The Top Names for Dogs and Cats for 2020 Have Been Revealed

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood’s Family Christmas Tree Tradition

Credit: Southern Living     Duration: 00:52Published
The Most Popular Food-Themed Pet Names for 2020 [Video]

The Most Popular Food-Themed Pet Names for 2020

In case you're looking for inspiration.

Credit: Food & Wine     Duration: 01:02Published
The Most Popular Male Cat Names of 2019 Include Lion King, Avengers Characters [Video]

The Most Popular Male Cat Names of 2019 Include Lion King, Avengers Characters

Simba and Loki have made their way from the big screen onto this list. Is your cat's name among them?

Credit: Better Homes & Gardens     Duration: 00:42Published