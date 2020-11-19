Indian village teacher wins Global Teacher Prize
Ranjitsinh Disale from rural India won the Global Teacher Prize worth $1 million, but vowed to share the winnings with the other finalists.
Dharmendra Pradhan invites global investors to be part of India's renewable energy journeyUnion Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at 3rd Global Re-Invest 2020 invited foreign investors, developers to join India in its renewable energy journey. "I encourage the global..
India's tech solutions have potential to go global: PM ModiDuring Bengaluru Summit 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Indian tech solutions have potential to go global. "India is uniquely positioned to leap ahead in the information era. We have the..