Indian village teacher wins Global Teacher Prize

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:55s
Ranjitsinh Disale from rural India won the Global Teacher Prize worth $1 million, but vowed to share the winnings with the other finalists.


An Indian village school teacher wins the Global Teacher Prize and shares the award with runners-up.
In a significant achievement, a Maharashtra government school academician from Solapur has bagged the...
