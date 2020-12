Netflix's 'Mank' dives into a Hollywood classic



The new movie "Mank," which starts streaming on Netflix on Friday, focuses on writer Herman J. Mankiewicz as he works on 1941 cinema classic "Citizen Kane," considered by many the greatest movie of all.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:24 Published 3 hours ago

Lily Collins On Netflix's "Mank" & "Emily In Paris": "I Knew I Was Going To Be Learning Something New Every Single Day"



The actor joins CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith on The Sit-Down to discuss her role in the new David Fincher movie "Mank," the best parts of doing "Emily In Paris" and her time at USC. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 04:37 Published 2 days ago