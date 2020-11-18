FILE: Ex-Hong Kong lawmaker Ted Hui Chi-fung seeks exile in Britain
Former opposition lawmaker Ted Hui Chi-fung has revealed he was seeking in exile in Britain when travelling in Denmark.
FILE FOOTAGE: Hong Kong protester dressed up as Captain America arrested under national security lawAdam Ma Chun-man, a protester who frequently appeared on protests disguised as the Marvel's Captain America, was arrested for the seventh time on Saturday (November 21).
Three ex-lawmakers arrested in Hong KongPolice in Hong Kong said they had arrested three former lawmakers on Wednesday morning over May and June incidents in which foul-smelling liquid was thrown in the city's legislature, an act police said..