FILE: Ex-Hong Kong lawmaker Ted Hui Chi-fung seeks exile in Britain

Former opposition lawmaker Ted Hui Chi-fung has revealed he was seeking in exile in Britain when travelling in Denmark.



Related videos from verified sources FILE FOOTAGE: Hong Kong protester dressed up as Captain America arrested under national security law



Adam Ma Chun-man, a protester who frequently appeared on protests disguised as the Marvel's Captain America, was arrested for the seventh time on Saturday (November 21). Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:02 Published 1 week ago Three ex-lawmakers arrested in Hong Kong



Police in Hong Kong said they had arrested three former lawmakers on Wednesday morning over May and June incidents in which foul-smelling liquid was thrown in the city's legislature, an act police said.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:10 Published 2 weeks ago