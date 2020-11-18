Global  
 

FILE: Ex-Hong Kong lawmaker Ted Hui Chi-fung seeks exile in Britain

Former opposition lawmaker Ted Hui Chi-fung has revealed he was seeking in exile in Britain when travelling in Denmark.


