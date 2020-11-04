3,000 Americans Died From COVID-19 In A Single Day

On Wednesday, December 2nd, the US coronavirus outbreak set grim new records.

3,100 Americans died, a new high.

Business Insider reports number of virus hospitalizations passed 100,000.

The US is still the worst-affected country in the world.

Officials are issuing dire warnings about the months ahead.

President Donald Trump is barely mentioning the virus.

He is still fixated on his election loss a full month after voting ended.

On Wednesday, Trump released a 46-minute speech, which he called the "most important" of his life to discuss voter fraud in the 2020 election.