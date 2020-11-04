3,000 Americans Died From COVID-19 In A Single Day
3,000 Americans Died From COVID-19 In A Single Day
On Wednesday, December 2nd, the US coronavirus outbreak set grim new records.
3,100 Americans died, a new high.
Business Insider reports number of virus hospitalizations passed 100,000.
The US is still the worst-affected country in the world.
Officials are issuing dire warnings about the months ahead.
President Donald Trump is barely mentioning the virus.
He is still fixated on his election loss a full month after voting ended.
On Wednesday, Trump released a 46-minute speech, which he called the "most important" of his life to discuss voter fraud in the 2020 election.