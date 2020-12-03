Rock City's Enchanted Garden of Lights illuminates at 5:00 pm from now till January 2nd

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 1 week ago

Now to talk more about that.

It is susan harris.

Susan is the president and see eo of ... rocksteady ... susan good morning ... yes ma'am were certainly glad you are here and spending a few minutes with us ... .

The this whole element of the enchanted garden lights ... seems to have taken on a whole new life of its own.

Just over the past couple years give us some of the nuts and bolts ... .

How many lives and how long does it take you to put them ... .

Yeah i know it definitely has has taken on a life and in the great innovative that we have that the make it be cool ... so we are right around ... between everything wrapped ... there's people that work on the ... scene time ... all year, especially ... program i ... and then tree wrapping start ... on the in september ... just ... these folks who put this together, they are not just ... technicians.

These folks ... are real artists of what they do ... they are so we have a great innovation team ... so we have ... pressed visual order ... we done training with some of the best light designers and country ... and then we have a good background really is talent ... talented people that are with us all year long in the opportunity to bring ... roxy enchanted trailer life ... year in internal acts as one of the most i know you're a step ahead of me on this light i would really love drone footage ... at sunset ... of those ... polite you guys take a tell me what's new ... at the enchanted garden lights that you guys always keep ... adding to the mix ... , only what's new ... so we generally add to the next of course, 20, 20 been an interesting year to be in the tourism business we are very excited are even ... nine so you read a lot of help access light ... and really making sure that everybody is ... safe and waited for ... and said the team really took the challenge than ... update just the schematic of th light in the wall ... .

Whether there's nothing that' like ... when you walk through the party.

It is just elevated an excellent way it is just ... the next stop.

I know it's it's probably hard to ... pin it ... down exactly but i'm just curious ... last year ... , many people went through the enchanted ... garden lights say from ... either thanksgiving on the work from the ... either thanksgiving on the work from 1 november forward ... .

I know the number was ... pretty astronomical.

It was the friday before thanksgiving and then ending date on the calendar.

So usually the first saturday in anywhere and in last year, that number was around ... wow, this year it's it's roughly 40% of that capacity is ... not time to ... so is you know it's different for us ... the gas you ... come on this crazy night after thanksgiving early ... it's not really enjoyable ... what she the time ticketing you were talking about ... .

Also, please enter your ... safety measures you been forced to take the issue ... does give us a brief overview ... sure, so we have a certain amount of gas that we have entering every hour[sure, so we have a certain amount of gas that we have entering every hour] ... team in the enchanted so from five till nine ... we can than five till 10 on the weekend ... we have a certain amount that you can come in every 15 minute andthose ... guest or if they enter and so online is the best way to go to her what i in actually have a calendar ... date, and ... what times are available for only a few seconds left, but i do want to chill the ... partnership that you guys are doing ... with the ronald mcdonald house ... we had a partnership with the wrong house.

Jerry ... chatting a sense of 26 years is a match and a portion of arctic sales every year goes to them, and that in a donation do some other things to do here the biggest deal is literally at th end of you calculate so amount of each and straight estimations.

That's an amazing ... and it is an amazing partnershi, an amazing thing that you and your team are doing ... at see rock city lecture and check out the enchanted ... lights.

Susan, thank you so much for joining us ... .

Merry christmas to you i would ask you the question you think my tractor's sexy but you would know what i'm talking about.

So anyway, i saw things as you and my tractor's sexy ... desk kind of war the hooks you seeing out of the collegedale area clear on this.

We get this information block city.

The enchanted garden lights.

Make sure and check it out.

Coming up tonight's when he was 12.

Now i i ... gets underway tell you ... about a really cool doing up in the college area featuring tractors ... , new track old track antique tractors and a whole lot more picture and join us for that tonight year on