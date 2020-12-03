'DMK vote bank won't be diluted': A Raja on Rajinikanth's announcement of launching party

Speaking to media in Chennai on December 03, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Propaganda Secretary A Raja spoke on matter if Rajinikanth's announcement of launching a party in January will affect DMK or not.

Raja said, "Not at all.

DMK vote bank won't be diluted at any cost.

The antagonism and antipathy towards the corrupt government of Edappadi K Palaniswami will remain, which will be helpful to DMK."