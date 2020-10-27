Diljit Dosanjh vs Kangana Ranaut over farmer protest | Watch Twitter war

Actors Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut were embroiled in a bitter war of words over the farmers’ protest on Thursday, a Twitter spat that began with Shaheen Bagh protester Bilkis Bano but soon spilled over to name-calling, Punjabi identity, the Delhi riots, and even some muscle-flexing over the mother figure.
The two, one a celebrity singer-actor from Punjab and the other a Bollywood star known for her combative comments, began bickering on the social media platform on Wednesday evening and continued till well into Thursday.
Earlier this week, Ranaut misidentified a woman farmer from Punjab as Bilkis Bano, the octogenarian who made international headlines during the anti-CAA protests earlier this year in the Delhi neighborhood of Shaheen Bagh.
She shared a tweet alleging that the 'Shaheen Bagh dadi' also joined the farmers’ agitation over the new agri laws at various border points of the national capital.
She retweeted the post with pictures of two elderly women, including Bilkis Bano, and wrote that the "same Dadi" who featured in Time Magazine was "available in 100 rupees".
A Punjab-based lawyer has sent a legal notice to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut. The legal notice has been sent for for allegedly misidentifying an old woman at the farmers' protest in the national capital as Bilkis Bano. Kangana had also written in the tweet that she was available for protests in Rupees 100. The lawyer said that this is an insult to Bilkis Bano and all other women who have taken part in protests. He said that he has demanded an apology from the actor in seven days, failing which he would take pursue a defamation case against her. Watch the full video for all the details.
Actor Kangana Ranaut, who doesn't shy away from voicing her opinion on political matters, is now facing legal proceedings for sharing a fake Twitter post which showed the 'Shaheen Bagh dadi' Bilkis Bano taking part in the farmers' protest. Kangana, while retweeting the post, alleged that Bilkis Bano was available as a hired protester for Rs 100. An advocate from Mohali, Hakam Singh, has sent Kangana a legal notice for her fake tweet, and has seven days to issue an apology, and failure to do so will amount to a defamation suit. "I sent a legal notice for a tweet misidentifying Ms Mohinder Kaur as Bilkis Bano with an insinuation that she(Ms Kaur) was available as a hired protestor for Rs100. The notice gives Ranaut 7 days to issue an apology failing which a defamation case will be pursued," Hakam Singh told ANI.
