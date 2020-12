Ryanair: Airline bags 75 Boeing 737 Max Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 04:22s - Published 6 minutes ago Ryanair: Airline bags 75 Boeing 737 Max "Fortune favours the brave" as Ryanair purchases a further 75 jets from Boeing despite the world battling the COVID-19 pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like