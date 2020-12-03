Video Credit: Bustle - Duration: 07:28s - Published 3 weeks ago

How To Maximize Your Sexual Pleasure With A Partner

It’s time to explore what makes you feel good.

Do you ever spend time thinking about what you want in sex, only to rush through it when it happens, without savoring the moment or finding a moment of pleasure in it?

Or maybe you and your partner have settled into a routine of classic moves that worked two years ago but aren’t hitting the same way as they used to?

Iman Hariri-Kia, Bustle's sex and relationships editor and the illustrious host of No Shame Sex Ed, chatted with Shelby Sells, a sex, love, and life coach to talk about pleasure mapping and how to find pleasure in our ever-changing bodies and minds.

And you guessed it — it all starts and ends with communication.

Once you initiate those sometimes difficult conversations, Shelby has some vulnerability exercises to get you started in the physical space, and then some steamy ideas for initiating and receiving pleasure in the bedroom.

It’s time to take things slow, make some deep eye contact, and find out what really makes your body tick.

No Shame Sex Ed is an inclusive, sex-positive series that talks to the experts in order to give you real ways to explore and improve your sexual experiences.