Sarah Harding is 'fighting hard' in cancer battle

Former Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding is "fighting as hard" as possible during her ongoing cancer battle.



Related videos from verified sources Sarah Harding moves in with her mum amid cancer battle: 'She's been an absolute rock'



Sarah Harding has moved in with her mother Marie whilst she battles breast cancer, as sources say Marie has been Sarah's "absolute rock". Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:03 Published on October 9, 2020 Walsh’s weight hell: Kimberley Walsh felt pressure to stay slim in Girls Aloud



Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh has admitted that being in the girl group - which was also comprised of Cheryl Tweedy, Nicola Roberts, Sarah Harding and Nadine Coyle - there was always the risk that.. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:27 Published on October 8, 2020