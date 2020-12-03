Gov. Ron DeSantis Releases Plan For COVID Vaccine Distribution
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis revealed plans for distribution of the coronavirus vaccine.
Coronavirus: The 53 vaccine delivery hubs in the UKA list of the 53 Covid-19 vaccine delivery hubs in England prepared to rollout the coronavirus vaccine across the country.
Teachers among first to get COVID vaccine in ArizonaIn Arizona, teachers will be among the first people to get a vaccine for COVID-19. Along with frontline health care workers and long term care facility providers.
Should my kids get the COVID-19 vaccine?7 Eyewitness News is working to get your COVID-19 questions answered. Today we're looking at whether or not children should get the COVID-19 vaccine, and also which vaccine is the right vaccine for..