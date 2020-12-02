Former Presidents Obama, Bush and Clinton Volunteer to Get COVID-19 Vaccine on Camera

Barack Obama, George W.

Bush and Bill Clinton are stepping forward to publicly promote the COVID-19 vaccine.

All three of the former presidents have volunteered to receive their vaccines on camera once the FDA authorizes one.

The awareness campaign will be done in the hope of promoting public confidence in the future vaccine’s safety.

Obama revealed his intention to participate during an interview with SiriusXM host Joe Madison.

If Anthony Fauci tells me this vaccine is safe … absolutely, I'm going to take it … I may end up taking it on TV or having it filmed, just so that people know that I trust this science, and what I don't trust is getting Covid, Barack Obama, via CNN.

Bush reportedly reached out to Dr. Fauci via his chief of staff, Freddy Ford, to say he wanted to help “encourage his fellow citizens.” .

When the time is right, he wants to do what he can to help encourage his fellow citizens to get vaccinated … Then, President Bush will get in line for his, and will gladly do so on camera, Freddy Ford, via CNN.

Clinton confirmed to CNN via his press secretary that he would be willing to take the vaccine in a public setting.

President Clinton will definitely take a vaccine as soon as [one is] available to him … And he will do it in a public setting if it will help urge all Americans to do the same, Clinton's Press Secretary Angel Urena, via CNN