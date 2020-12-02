UN Secretary-General Warns of Humanity's 'Suicidal' War on Nature

UN Secretary-General António Guterres made the statements on Dec.

2 during a speech about the state of the planet.

We are facing a devastating pandemic, new heights of global heating, new lows of ecological degradation .., UN Secretary-General António Guterres, via CNN.

... and new setbacks in our work towards global goals for more equitable, inclusive and sustainable development, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, via CNN.

He went on to say that "to put it simply, the state of the planet is broken.".

Referring to humanity's "war on nature" as suicidal, the UN Secretary-General warned that, ... ... "nature always strikes back — and it is already doing so with growing force and fury.".

Guterres stated that more than 9 million people die every year due to air and water pollution.

Covid and climate have brought us to a threshold.

Now is the time to transform humankind's relationship with the natural world — and with each other, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, via CNN