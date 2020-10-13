New Hartford man pleads guilty to stealing from second employer

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 5 minutes ago

A New Hartford man who stole roughly $500,000 from his employer has pleaded guilty to stealing from a subsequent employer.

the oneida county d-a received a theft complaint from remet corporation... as well.

And that is what edmunds pled guilty to, today.

He won't avoid prison time this time around, though; he will be sentenced to state prison time, in march, for his plea today to 3rd- degree grand larceny.

Edmunds will also pay roughly $336- thousand dollars restitution to remet corporation.

