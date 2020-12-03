Teen makes false promise to shave her head in viral TikTok

A TikTok user is facing backlash after failing to make good on a promise.TikTok user @ripkekenkenz promised in a video that if the official Detroit Lions TikTok account commented on her video...she would shave her head.In less than a day, the Detroit Lions commented on the video and said, “We know you know how this turns out…” .In a follow-up video, she claimed that she would be shaving her head on Dec.

1, but when that day came...she revealed that she “wasn’t completely willing to shave” her head.In the comments, @ripkekenkenz explained that she never expected the video to blow up like it did