Heating your home and the cost Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:54s - Published 1 day ago Fox 4 looks into how to heat your home without spending a lot of money. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Us another blast of cold airfrom the north for the beginningof your workweek.THE COLD WEATHER IS HERE...SOLET’S TALK ABOUT HOW TO HEATYOUR HOME THIS SEASON...WITHOUTBREAKING YOUR BANK.MOST HEATERS IN FLORIDA HOMESARE NOT ENERGY SUFFICIENT...ANDTHAT CAN MAKE IT EXPENSIVE, WHENIT GETS COLD LIKE THIS.FLORIDA POWER AND LIGHT SUGGESTSYOU HEAT YOUR HOME WITH ANELECTRIC HEAT PUMP.THEY SAY YOU CAN ALSO KEEP YOURTHERMOSTAT AT 68 DEGREES ORLOWER WITH THE FAN SWITCH ON"AUTO."AND THEN WHEN YOU LEAVE THEHOUSE ...TURN THE HEAT OFF.AND L-C-E-C SAYS... YOU MIGHTWANT TO THINK TWICE ABOUTCRANKING THE HEAT.THEY SAY YOU SHOULD TRY ANELECTRIC BLANKET BEFORE TURNINGTHE HEAT ON.IF YOU DON’T HAVE ONE, THEN THEYSAY YOU SHOULD CONSIDER A SPACEHEATER IN YOUR HOME.IT’S A LITTLE MORE COSTEFFECTIVE THAN USING YOUR HOME’SHEAT. BU





You Might Like