L.A. COVID-19 Testing Center Set to Remain Open After 'She's All That' Remake Shoot Drama | THR News



A testing kiosk at the iconic Union Station was set to close on Dec. 1 for filming on 'He's All That', before Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti stepped in to ensure it remained open.

