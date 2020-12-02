Hong Kong court denies bail to Jimmy Lai over fraud charges
Hong Kong court denies bail to Jimmy Lai over fraud charges
Vocal pro-democracy supporter will be in jail until April, in a move condemned as an attempt to silence critics.
