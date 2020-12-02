Global  
 

Hong Kong court denies bail to Jimmy Lai over fraud charges

Hong Kong court denies bail to Jimmy Lai over fraud charges

Vocal pro-democracy supporter will be in jail until April, in a move condemned as an attempt to silence critics.


Hong Kong media tycoon, pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai denied bail as Beijing pursues crackdown [Video]

Hong Kong's Jimmy Lai denied bail in fraud case [Video]

Hong Kong media tycoon and pro-democracy campaigner Jimmy Lai was denied bail on Thursday on a charge of fraud related to the lease of a building that houses his newspaper Apple Daily. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

Hong Kong jails pro-democracy activists

 Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow and Ivan Lam aren't even 30 years old, but as CBS News correspondent Ramy Inocencio reports, they're already veterans and heroes to the..
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai denied bail on fraud charge

 Outspoken Hong Kong pro-democracy advocate and media tycoon Jimmy Lai has been refused bail on a fraud charge amid a growing crackdown on dissent in the..
Hong Kong: Jimmy Lai, pro-democracy tycoon, in custody on fraud charge

Outspoken pro-democracy Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai is facing charges of contravening the lease...
Hong Kong Media Mogul Jimmy Lai Denied Bail For Alleged Fraud

The decision means at least five more months in custody for Lai, who publishes a prominent...
FILE: Ex-Hong Kong lawmaker Ted Hui Chi-fung seeks exile in Britain [Video]

Former opposition lawmaker Ted Hui Chi-fung has revealed he was seeking in exile in Britain when travelling in Denmark.

Backing down not an option, says HK's Jimmy Lai [Video]

The pro-democracy business mogul spoke to the BBC shortly before his arrest on fraud charges.

HK activist Joshua Wong arrives for sentencing [Video]

Hong Kong pro-democracy activists Joshua Wong and Ivan Lam arrived at the West Kowloon Magistrates Court for their sentencing on Wednesday (December 2) after pleading guilty to charges related to..

