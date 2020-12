'Masterpieces from Buckingham Palace' on display Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:28s - Published 38 seconds ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:28s - Published 'Masterpieces from Buckingham Palace' on display It's hoped a new exhibition at The Queen's Gallery in London will help restore the finances of The Royal Collection Trust, after venues around the UK had to close to the general public for several months this year. 0

