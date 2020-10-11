Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘The day I played Federer..’: Andre Agassi on the ‘Big 3’ in tennis l HTLS2020

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:59s - Published
‘The day I played Federer..’: Andre Agassi on the ‘Big 3’ in tennis l HTLS2020

‘The day I played Federer..’: Andre Agassi on the ‘Big 3’ in tennis l HTLS2020

Tennis great Andre Agassi spoke about modern day rivalries in the game during the 18th session of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

‘The day I played Federer, that was the day I realised I was playing the greatest player of all time,’ Agassi said during the conversation.

Agassi also opened up on Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

I never got to face Nadal’s best tennis and I’m thankful for that.

Novak is someone who can play on any surface and be capable to win.

And that is a big thing to say.

Overall, tennis is the winner,’ Agassi added.

Watch the full video for all the details.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Andre Agassi Andre Agassi American tennis player

How Covid can help younger sportspersons: Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf at #HTLS2020 [Video]

How Covid can help younger sportspersons: Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf at #HTLS2020

Tennis stars-turned-philanthropists Stefanie Graf and Andre Agassi featured in Week 3 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020. They commented on how the Covid-19 pandemic might impact professional sports by hindering the training of not just elite athletes, but also budding sportspersons. Agassi believes that the pandemic and the consequent lockdown might aid younger sportspersons who would be able to push their bodies more than their older counterparts. Graf spoke on how the lockdown and halting of physical activities might impact children. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:15Published
Covid: Tennis legends Steffi Graf, Andre Agassi on lockdown experience #HTLS2020 [Video]

Covid: Tennis legends Steffi Graf, Andre Agassi on lockdown experience #HTLS2020

Tennis royalty Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf spoke on their lockdown experience as the world battles the Covid-19 pandemic. Featuring on Day 5 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020, the sportsperson-turned-philanthropists said that the lockdown helped them spend more quality time together as a family. Agassi said that the entire world has been facing challenges, and he was thankful to be able to make a difference via the schools he runs. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:13Published

Novak Djokovic Novak Djokovic Serbian tennis player

'I played a bad game', says Nadal after losing to Medvedev [Video]

'I played a bad game', says Nadal after losing to Medvedev

Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic suffer defeats in the semi-finals of the ATP Finals

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:01Published
Australian Open crowds at 10% capacity would be a boon, says Djokovic [Video]

Australian Open crowds at 10% capacity would be a boon, says Djokovic

World number one Novak Djokovic says he hopes some crowds can return in time for Australian Open after reports attendance could be as high as 50 percent.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:41Published
Djokovic sad for Zverev over off-court problems [Video]

Djokovic sad for Zverev over off-court problems

Novak Djokovic offers sympathy to Alexander Zverev over allegations of domestic abuse by an ex-girlfriend.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:07Published

Roger Federer Roger Federer Swiss tennis player

Federer tweets congrats to Nadal on tying his record of 20 Grand Slam singles titles [Video]

Federer tweets congrats to Nadal on tying his record of 20 Grand Slam singles titles

Roger Federer tweets congratulations to Rafa Nadal after the Spaniard equals his record of 20 Grand Slam singles titles with win at French Open

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:33Published

Rafael Nadal Rafael Nadal Spanish tennis player

Tennis: Rafael Nadal thrashes Novak Djokovic to extend record at French Open to 13 titles [Video]

Tennis: Rafael Nadal thrashes Novak Djokovic to extend record at French Open to 13 titles

The 34-year-old Spaniard brought his Grand Slam tally to 20 with a near-perfect performance against the Serbian No1 seed at Roland Garros.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published