‘The day I played Federer..’: Andre Agassi on the ‘Big 3’ in tennis l HTLS2020

Tennis great Andre Agassi spoke about modern day rivalries in the game during the 18th session of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

‘The day I played Federer, that was the day I realised I was playing the greatest player of all time,’ Agassi said during the conversation.

Agassi also opened up on Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

I never got to face Nadal’s best tennis and I’m thankful for that.

Novak is someone who can play on any surface and be capable to win.

And that is a big thing to say.

Overall, tennis is the winner,’ Agassi added.

Watch the full video for all the details.