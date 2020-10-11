‘The day I played Federer..’: Andre Agassi on the ‘Big 3’ in tennis l HTLS2020
Tennis great Andre Agassi spoke about modern day rivalries in the game during the 18th session of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.
‘The day I played Federer, that was the day I realised I was playing the greatest player of all time,’ Agassi said during the conversation.
Agassi also opened up on Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.
I never got to face Nadal’s best tennis and I’m thankful for that.
Novak is someone who can play on any surface and be capable to win.
And that is a big thing to say.
Overall, tennis is the winner,’ Agassi added.
