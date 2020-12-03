Global  
 

Football: £250m rescue package agreed for EFL clubs

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:49s
Football: £250m rescue package agreed for EFL clubs

Football: £250m rescue package agreed for EFL clubs

The English Football League (EFL) and the Premier League have agreed a £250m rescue package to address the immediate financial challenges faced by EFL clubs during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Secretary of State for Sport Oliver Dowden said he is “confident now this will ensure that they [clubs] will be able to survive”.

Report by Jonesia.

Trevor Birch: EFL appoints Tottenham operations director as chief executive

 The English Football League appoints experienced football administrator Trevor Birch as its new chief executive.
Wigan Athletic: EFL blocks takeover of League One club

 The prospective takeover of Wigan Athletic is blocked as the EFL says the new owners "fail to satisfy requirements".
Dave Boddy: Coventry City chief executive says £250m EFL rescue package 'doesn't do a lot' for Sky Blues

 Coventry City chief executive Dave Boddy says his club will not benefit at all from the Championship's £200m Premier League rescue package.
Premier League and EFL agree rescue package amounting to £250m

 The Premier League and EFL agree a rescue package amounting to £250m to help ease the financial challenge faced by EFL clubs as a result of the coronavirus..
BBC News

Coronavirus restrictions: Sports stadiums to be at full capacity by autumn 2021, hopes Oliver Dowden

 Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden says he hopes stadiums in England are at full capacity by next autumn.
U.K. Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden Calls for Fiction Label on 'The Crown' | THR News [Video]

U.K. Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden Calls for Fiction Label on 'The Crown' | THR News

The U.K. culture secretary Oliver Dowden has waded into a growing debate surrounding season four of Netflix's hit royal drama 'The Crown.'

Queen’s Platinum Jubilee to be marked with special Bank Holiday weekend [Video]

Queen’s Platinum Jubilee to be marked with special Bank Holiday weekend

The Queen hopes as many people as possible will have the opportunity to joincelebrations marking her Platinum Jubilee in 2022, Buckingham Palace has said.The milestone will be marked with a “once-in-a-generation show” over a specialfour-day Bank Holiday weekend, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has announced.

Oliver Dowden defends UK government's record on arts funding [Video]

Oliver Dowden defends UK government's record on arts funding

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has defended the UK government's record of providing support for the arts and creative industries. Thirty-six cultural organisations will receive over £77 million from the £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund. Report by Dessentjacksonl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

We would have been lost without young players, says Liverpool's Klopp [Video]

We would have been lost without young players, says Liverpool's Klopp

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp hails his crop of youngsters for seizing opportunities to help the Premier League champions cope with the loss of veteran first-team players through injury.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:43Published

Steve Diamond: Sale Sharks director of rugby leaves for personal reasons

 Sale director of rugby Steve Diamond leaves the Premiership club for personal reasons after 10 years in charge.
Premier League round-up: Spurs down Arsenal, Liverpool thrash Wolves as fans return [Video]

Premier League round-up: Spurs down Arsenal, Liverpool thrash Wolves as fans return

A round-up of the latest set of Premier League fixtures at Tottenham top of atight table after beating London rivals Arsenal.

Ings returns with winner to fire Saints up to fifth

 Danny Ings returns from injury to score the winner with a penalty as Southampton come back to edge an entertaining Premier League encounter at Brighton.
Ings scores on return to send Southampton up to fifth

 Danny Ings returns from injury to score Southampton's winner with a penalty in an entertaining Premier League encounter at Brighton.
Facebook and the Limits of Antitrust Law | TWiT Bits

 On Tech News Weekly, Mikah Sargent and Jason Howell talk with Emily...
Facebook employees won't be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine

 Mark Zuckerberg told employees on Thursday that they won't be required to get vaccinated to return to the office once it begins reopening its offices.
Facebook won’t make employees get a COVID-19 vaccine before returning to the office

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told employees on Thursday during an all-hands meeting that they will not be required..
Facebook Failed Multiple Times To Acquire Competitor [Video]

Facebook Failed Multiple Times To Acquire Competitor

Andrew Harnik/AP FB Facebook-A 276.67 -0.63 (-0.23 %) Disclaimer Get real-time FB charts here " The Federal Trade Commission and attorneys general from 46 states, plus DC and Guam, both filed lawsuits against Facebook on Wednesday. Both suits allege that Facebook broke anti-trust laws and participated in monopolistic behavior by acquiring Instagram and WhatsApp.

Keir Starmer stresses importance of UK-EU trade deal [Video]

Keir Starmer stresses importance of UK-EU trade deal

Sir Keir Starmer has said that it is "very important there is a deal" done between the UK and EU "for our trade with Europe" and "our relationship with Europe". His comments come as Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted there is a "strong possibility" of no trade deal with the EU. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Cambridge CEO: Let's get PL package done [Video]

Cambridge CEO: Let's get PL package done

Cambridge chief executive Ian Mather calls for a Premier League rescue package to be finalised as lower league clubs continue to struggle financially.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:41Published
Rochdale chief explains PL's £50m bailout for EFL [Video]

Rochdale chief explains PL's £50m bailout for EFL

Rochdale's David Bottomley says the £50m rescue package from the Premier League to the EFL is close, but admits there is 'still a long way to go' as he argues the money should be..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:30Published
Premier League can’t give blank cheque to EFL – chief executive [Video]

Premier League can’t give blank cheque to EFL – chief executive

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters speaks to the select committeefor Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, and says there can be no “blank cheque”to bail out the EFL. The Premier League is..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:44Published