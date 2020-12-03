Football: £250m rescue package agreed for EFL clubs

The Queen hopes as many people as possible will have the opportunity to joincelebrations marking her Platinum Jubilee in 2022, Buckingham Palace has said.The milestone will be marked with a “once-in-a-generation show” over a specialfour-day Bank Holiday weekend, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has announced.
Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has defended the UK government's record of providing support for the arts and creative industries. Thirty-six cultural organisations will receive over £77 million from the £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund. Report by Dessentjacksonl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Andrew Harnik/AP FB Facebook-A 276.67 -0.63 (-0.23 %) Disclaimer Get real-time FB charts here " The Federal Trade Commission and attorneys general from 46 states, plus DC and Guam, both filed lawsuits against Facebook on Wednesday. Both suits allege that Facebook broke anti-trust laws and participated in monopolistic behavior by acquiring Instagram and WhatsApp.
Sir Keir Starmer has said that it is "very important there is a deal" done between the UK and EU "for our trade with Europe" and "our relationship with Europe". His comments come as Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted there is a "strong possibility" of no trade deal with the EU.
