Published 1 week ago

Football: £250m rescue package agreed for EFL clubs

The English Football League (EFL) and the Premier League have agreed a £250m rescue package to address the immediate financial challenges faced by EFL clubs during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Secretary of State for Sport Oliver Dowden said he is “confident now this will ensure that they [clubs] will be able to survive”.

Report by Jonesia.

