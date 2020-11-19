Global  
 

Martin Freeman and Ian McKellen lead campaign to turn J.R.R. Tolkien's home into a museum

Martin Freeman and Ian McKellen lead campaign to turn J.R.R. Tolkien's home into a museum

Martin Freeman and Ian McKellen lead campaign to turn J.R.R. Tolkien's home into a museum

Martin Freeman and Sir Ian McKellen have joined a campaign to turn J.R.R.

Tolkien's former home in Oxford, England, into a museum celebrating the Lord of the Rings author's life.


Sir Ian McKellen backs bid to buy JRR Tolkien house

 Tolkien is believed to have written The Hobbit and The Lords of the Rings at the house in Oxford.
"Lord of the Rings" stars want to help buy Tolkien's former home

 Sir Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman, and other "Lord of the Rings" stars and scholars hope to transform Tolkien's home into a literary center.
'Lord of the Rings' stars campaign to have Tolkien's home turned into a museum

Several stars from the 'The Lord of the Rings' films, including Sir Ian McKellen, John Rhys-Davies...
