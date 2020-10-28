Global  
 

Avonmouth explosion deaths 'heartbreaking', says Bristol mayor

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Avonmouth explosion deaths 'heartbreaking', says Bristol mayor

Avonmouth explosion deaths 'heartbreaking', says Bristol mayor

Bristol mayor Marvin Rees reacts to the death of four people following anexplosion at a waste water treatment works near Bristol.


Four people die in Avonmouth explosion [Video]

Four people die in Avonmouth explosion

Avon and Somerset Police hold a press conference at the site of an explosion at Wessex Water’s Bristol water recycling centre. A major incident was declared in Kings Weston Lane, Avonmouth, after reports of a "large explosion" at 11.22am on Thursday. Chief Inspector Mark Runacres confirmed that four people had died in the incident. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

‘Multiple casualties’ after waste water works explosion [Video]

‘Multiple casualties’ after waste water works explosion

There have been “multiple casualties” after an explosion at a waste watertreatment works near Bristol. Avon Fire and Rescue Service said they werecalled to reports of a “large explosion” on Kings Weston Lane, Avonmouth, at11.22am.

Multiple casualties after large explosion in Avonmouth [Video]

Multiple casualties after large explosion in Avonmouth

There have been "multiple casualties" after a large explosion in a warehouse in Avonmouth, Avon Fire and Rescue Service have said. Emergency services were called to reports of the blast near Bristol and have been joined at the scene by Avon and Somerset Police officers and South West Ambulance Service medics. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Reggae singing Bristol bus driver a hit with passengers

 Roger Brady has been at the wheel for a decade but is now picking up the microphone.
Mayors react to Tier 3 rules in Bristol and Birmingham [Video]

Mayors react to Tier 3 rules in Bristol and Birmingham

Mayors responsible for two of England's biggest cities respond to news thattheir areas will be under Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions from December 2.Marvin Rees is the mayor of Bristol, while Andy Street is West Midlands mayor.

Bristol in 'Tier 1 plus' to control spread of coronavirus, says mayor [Video]

Bristol in 'Tier 1 plus' to control spread of coronavirus, says mayor

Credit: Bristol City Council. Bristol mayor Marvin Rees has said the city isimplementing a series of measures it describes as “Tier 1 plus” to reduce thespread of coronavirus. Mr Rees said the new measures would be used to avoidmoving into the higher Tier 2 or Tier 3 restrictions that other parts of thecountry are currently facing.

Avonmouth warehouse explosion: Emergency services at scene

 A witness reported hearing a "very loud explosion" at warehouse in an industrial area near Bristol.
