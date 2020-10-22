Skip Bayless defends Clippers' special treatment of Kawhi Leonard & Paul George | UNDISPUTED

The Los Angeles Clippers blew a 3-1 lead this postseason and now there is a ton of blame going around.

According to a report by the Athletic, the superstar treatment of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George rubbed other players the wrong way.

Kawhi was allowed to live in San Diego instead of Los Angeles, making him often late to team flights.

Kawhi and PG had control over the team’s practice schedule, and some teammates believed Kawhi and PG could actually pick and choose which games they wanted to play, among other perks.

Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Kawhi Leonard and Paul George's special treatment with the Clippers.