Colin Cowherd: 'LeBron James & Anthony Davis are the NBA duo everyone else is jealous of' | THE HERD

LeBron James and Anthony Davis have both extended their contracts with the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron with a 2-yr/$85M extension, and AD with a 5-yr/$190M extension.

Colin Cowherd reacts to this news, and decides whether he believes LeBron and AD are the greatest NBA duo of all time.