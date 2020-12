Colin Cowherd: 'LeBron James & Anthony Davis are the NBA duo everyone else is jealous of' | THE HERD



LeBron James and Anthony Davis have both extended their contracts with the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron with a 2-yr/$85M extension, and AD with a 5-yr/$190M extension. Colin Cowherd reacts to this news,.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:12 Published 5 minutes ago

Red Flag No Parking Restrictions Go Into Effect Thursday Morning



As Santa Ana winds return to the Southland raising the risk of wildfires, "Red Flag No Parking Restrictions" will be in effect in Los Angeles starting at 8 a.m. Thursday. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:25 Published 4 hours ago