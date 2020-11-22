Global  
 

JFK Community Center Set to Reopen After COVID-19 Closure

The John F.

Kennedy Community Center in Henderson, Kentucky, reopened on Thursday after closing temporarily due to a COVID-19 exposure within the facility.

The john f kennedy community center re- opened today after a covid-19 exposure... environmental services deep cleaned and sanitized the center.... operations will resume from 8 in the morning until 6 in the evening... the weight room is the only thing open right now.... space is limited-- registration is




