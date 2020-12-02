UK vaccine approval 'could bolster anti-vaxxers'
Dr Anthony Fauci, America's top health official, says the UK was not as careful as the US in how it approved the Pfizer vaccine.
Jacob Rees Mogg accused of spreading ‘fake news’ over Tweet claiming vaccine approval was down to BrexitJacob Rees Mogg accused of spreading ‘fake news’ over Tweet claiming vaccine approval was down to Brexit
Questions & answers on COVID-19 vaccine distributionQuestions & answers on COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Did Brexit help the UK fast-track vaccine approval?Did Brexit help the UK fast-track vaccine approval?