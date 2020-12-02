Britney Spears Debuts Previously Unreleased Song

Global  
 

On Wednesday, Britney Spears turned 39.

To celebrate she debuted a previously unreleased song "Swimming in the Stars." CNN reports the song was originally recorded for her 2016 album, "Glory" but not included.

Spears teased the release of the song last month and it's the first new music from the singer in quite some time.

Last year Spears announced she was taking an indefinite work hiatus.

She is currently embroiled in a legal battle with her father over her 12-year-conservatorship.


