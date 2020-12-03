Iowa announces vaccine plan

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 5 minutes ago

More than 170K expected by the end of the month.

Thousand doses of the coronavirus vaccine by the end of the month.

Today iowa governor kim reynolds announced that pending approval, pfizer will send the first 26 thousand doses around december 13th.

Healthcare workers and long term care residents are at the top of the list to receive the vaccine.

But by mid 20?

"*21, te state expects to have enough for everyone who wants one.

Minnesota's daily covid?

"*19 case numbers once again go above 61?

"* hundred.... of thoe new cases?

"*?

"* 231 of them a olmsted county.

And 8 of them are in mower county the statewide total now sits at 333?

"* thousand?

"*626.

Across state lines iowa's total now sits at 236?

"* thousand?

"*794 there are 34 new cases in cerro gordo