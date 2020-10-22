Global  
 

Four dead in explosion at waste water treatment works

Four dead in explosion at waste water treatment works

Four dead in explosion at waste water treatment works

Four people have died following an explosion at a waste water treatment worksnear Bristol.

A major incident was declared at Wessex Water’s Bristol waterrecycling centre in Kings Weston Lane, Avonmouth after reports of a “largeexplosion” at 11:20am.

Among those killed were three employees of Wessex Waterand one contractor.


