Video Credit: KADN - Published 5 minutes ago

KidLit Pick of the Week is Oliver the Ornament by Todd Zimmermann

Guess line that goes witt and it celebrates the tradition of the christmas morning and so each book has three different team so like the first theme has where the ornaments that into the family's collection then they talk about the lessons inside that kindness and joy and anti bullying.

And their parents lesson in team in the books all right dealing with like a cliff hanger of what's.

Coming next in this great series.

The state immersed into the illustrations and everything's pretty nostalgic and- it's so charming it just remind you of your childhood.

Where you had your own lease or ornaments in house so they weren't there all memories.

Well it's so cute is cute and yes will cast on his arm and so great.

Your childhood and it's so popular right now- melania trump our first lady monitor at.

It did to be read it it's 200-018-2000 nineteen annual gathering at that sprint's national hospital so yeah it's just.

You know it's been on people magazine as.

A best new bucks it's just wonderful yeah and so on you can send me their books they can go on my face the nation fine understand.

Books too i