Wind-Driven Bond Fire Explodes In Silverado Canyon Near Irvine, Evacuations Ordered

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:58s - Published
A 7,200-acre wildfire broke out in Silverado Canyon east of Irvine late Wednesday night amid gusty Santa Ana winds, forcing thousands of people to flee their homes.

Kara Finnstrom reports.


