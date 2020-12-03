|
Wind-Driven Bond Fire Explodes In Silverado Canyon Near Irvine, Evacuations Ordered
Wind-Driven Bond Fire Explodes In Silverado Canyon Near Irvine, Evacuations Ordered
A 7,200-acre wildfire broke out in Silverado Canyon east of Irvine late Wednesday night amid gusty Santa Ana winds, forcing thousands of people to flee their homes.
Kara Finnstrom reports.
