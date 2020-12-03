Woman faces dilemma after ‘unfair’ request from roommate: ‘You will be miserable’

A young woman with six flatmates is refusing tochange her room after some drama went down.She went on Reddit’s “Am Ithe A******” forum for advice.“I live in a shared house with one other girl and fiveguys.

There’s three rooms and I share a room with A”.“My other female housemate B.

Was dating C.and they obviously shared a room, with the otherthree guys in the biggest room”.“Well, B and C recently broke up.

She cameto me and asked if I’d be willing to move intoher room and C would move into mine”.The Reddit user sympathized with “B.”but didn’t want to make the change.“I was like, yeah d***, girl, that’s really rough,I feel like we wouldn’t necessarily mesh as roommatesthough, could you ask one of the guys?”.“she said, what no, she didn’t want to room witha guy because they’re unsanitary/less neat”.“I said that sounded like a her problem …now she’s basically giving me the cold shoulder”.Reddit users thought she made the right decision.“You would both be miserable,” a user said