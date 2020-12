Southern Nevada Visitor Center near the 95 closed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:18s - Published 3 minutes ago Southern Nevada Visitor Center near the 95 closed A heads up for drivers on the 95 near Searchlight. The Southern Nevada visitors center about 17 miles south of the town is closed due to well water concerns. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend CENTER ABOUT -17- MILES SOUTHOF THE TOWN IS CLOSED DUE TOWELL WATER CONCERNS.THAT'S ACCCORDING TO -N- DOT.THE REST AREA WILL STAY CLOSEDUNTIL CREWS CAN FULLY EXAMINETHE PROBLEM.THE CITY OF HENDERSON ISKICKING OFF THEIR ANNUALWI





You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources South Point restaurant hour changes



The South Point Hotel is announcing time changes for when its restaurants will be open. The hotel says Primarily Prime Rib and Baja Miguel's will now be open Friday through Sunday from 4 until 9 p.m.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:19 Published 3 days ago Thomas and Mack testing site moves to another building



The COVID-19 testing center at Thomas and Mack is moving to the Stan Fulton building. That's located on the Southeast corner of University Drive and Flamingo. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:22 Published 2 weeks ago