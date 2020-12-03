Changing Metro Policing and building trust within the community p1

The Metro Policing Commission was formed earlier this year to review use of force policies, and draft recommendations for areas in need of change.

They recommended the following: 1.) A collaboration with community organizations, and government agencies.

2.) Reflect the diversity of the city it serves at every level of the organization.

3.) Eliminating disparities in use of force issues..

4.) Metro officer training, and change department culture to reflect a commitment to consistent and respectful interactions with all Nashvillians.

With these recommendations, and a new police chief in John Drake, will Nashville see changes in policing?

Ben Hall NC5 will be joined by Commission members Margie Quinn, and Dwight Lewis to discuss these findings.