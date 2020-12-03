Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Aberdeen murder suspect captured in Minnesota

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published
Aberdeen murder suspect captured in Minnesota

Aberdeen murder suspect captured in Minnesota

Police in Minneapolis, Minnesota, arrested Aberdeen murder suspect Amari Johnson.

Suspect is right now sitting inside a minnesota jail.

Minneapolis police officers captured amari johnson before noon on wednesday johnson is facing a murder charge for the shooting death of an aberdeen man the chief said the fatal shooting happened on saturday near forrest street in aberdeen.

Johnson will be charged once he is sent back to mississippi




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Murder Arrest [Video]

Murder Arrest

The man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Aberdeen Saturday night is in police custody in Minnesota.

Credit: WCBIPublished