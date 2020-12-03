Aberdeen murder suspect captured in Minnesota
Police in Minneapolis, Minnesota, arrested Aberdeen murder suspect Amari Johnson.
Suspect is right now sitting inside a minnesota jail.
Minneapolis police officers captured amari johnson before noon on wednesday johnson is facing a murder charge for the shooting death of an aberdeen man the chief said the fatal shooting happened on saturday near forrest street in aberdeen.
Johnson will be charged once he is sent back to mississippi