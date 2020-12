People can celebrate Chhath Puja at river banks with COVID norms: Jharkhand CM



A day after Jharkhand government issued an order to not permit Chhath Puja in water bodies amid COVID-19, on November 17 issued new guidelines. As per new guidelines, people now can celebrate Chhath Puja at river banks and ponds while following all COVID19 protocols, informed state Chief Minister Hemant Soren while speaking to media persons. He said, "It has been decided that Chhath Puja can be celebrated at river banks and ponds while following all COVID-19 protocols like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

